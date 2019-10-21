Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Queens won the Tuskers T20 Ladies cricket tournament after beating Bulawayo Royals by four runs at Queens Sports Club on Friday.

Queens lost the toss and were sent in to bat first and scored 115 all out in 15.2 overs. Royals fell short in their chase and were dismissed for 111 in 18.4 overs.

It was a tough start for Queens as Sibanelisiwe Matshazi fell in the second over after being run out for four runs. Dineo Ncube came on and helped steady the innings with Chiedza Dururu through their 44-run second wicket stand.

Dururu was stumped by Royals’ wicketkeeper Lorraine Phiri for 31 and Ncube soon followed, bowled by Noelle Feremeka for nine. Feremeka struck again to remove Nomvelo Sibanda for two before national team player Tazmeen Granger helped stabilise the innings with her 30 runs off 20 deliveries.

Granger was then bowled out in the 13th over by her Lady Chevrons’ teammate Sharne Mayers, leaving her side on 102/6.

Queens then collapsed in the next two overs, scoring 13 runs for the loss of four wickets, as they were bundled out for 115.

Royals’ response started a wrong footing, as opener Glenda Chenjera was run out in the first over for three runs. Joanna Banda was trapped lbw for a duck in the next over by Nomvelo Sibanda’s excellent bowling.

Royals’ wickets continued to fall at regular intervals and they soon collapsed to 111 all out, handing victory to Queens.