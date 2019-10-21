Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ coach Pieter de Jongh has conceded that their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final clash against league champions FC Platinum will be a tough encounter for his charges, but remains confident that they’ll progress to the semi-finals.

Bosso, who are without a loss in their last seven matches, have been victims of the Chibuku Super Cup since its relaunch, but will this time be eager to go all the way.

They showed their intent in the first round by booting out their biggest domestic rivals Dynamos through a solitary goal by Prince Dube in what had been billed as the final before the final.

“The quarter-final is a big clash between the champions of last season FC Platinum and Highlanders. FC Platinum are a big team with a lot of experience. It will be a tough game, but we’re only going for a good result. We have respect for the opponent, but believe in our qualities and believe in a good result,” De Jongh told the Bosso official website.

Last season, Highlanders were eliminated by losing finalists Harare City 2-0 at the quarter-final stage, while FC Platinum were eliminated by Chapungu in the first round.

This time around the platinum miners dumped the air force side 4-3 on penalties after the two sides deadlocked 0-0 in regulation time at Mandava Stadium.

The Zvishavane-based side won the cup on its relaunch in 2014, beating Harare City 3-1 after penalty shootouts.

In other quarter-final ties, holders Triangle will face Harare City in a repeat of last year’s final, while Ngezi Platinum Stars will battle it out with Black Rhinos.

League debutants Manica Diamonds will fight for a semi-final spot with ZPC Kariba.

Winners of the Chibuku Super Cup qualify to represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.