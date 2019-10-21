THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) said on Saturday that the country’s fuel prices remain unchanged for this week, much to the relief of motorists used to weekly price increases.

This is the second week in a roll that the energy regulator had kept fuel prices unchanged. From August, Zera had been increasing fuel prices weekly in tandem with the floating exchange rate, much to the chagrin of motorists.

But in spite of the price increase, the commodity has remained scarce, with long winding queues a common feature at all fuel stations.

In a statement, Zera said fuel prices remained unchanged at $14.97 per litre of petrol and $15.64 for diesel.

“Please be advised that the fuel prices effective Monday 21 October 2019 are as follows: $15.64 per litre for diesel and $14.97 for petrol.

“Accordingly, prices have therefore not changed for both diesel and blend.

“Operators may however sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages,” said Zera.

While the regulator encourages fuel companies to sell at below the set prices depending on their trading advantages, the operators hardly do that. Instead, many actually charge above the set thresholds. — New Ziana