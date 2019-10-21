Tobias Mandoreba in Hwange

Hwange 0-1 Harare City

RELEGATION haunted Hwange FC now need divine intervention to avoid the dreaded chop at the end of the season after losing to fellow strugglers Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

The coalminers have now gone 13 games without a win, as the league now enters the business end where boys are separated from men.

Ishmael Wadi grabbed the all-important goal in the 21st minute when he was released by William Manondo near the centre circle and outpaced right-back Kupakwashe Matake before hammering past outdrawn goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

That was the visitors’ first attack on goal and the strike proved to be the winner as Harare City did themselves a huge favour in their relegation fight, while Hwange are fast running short of oxygen in the campaign.

Chipangano laid siege on the Harare City half, but the goal proved elusive, with Nixon Gama hitting the post on the half hour mark, while Shepherd Gadzikwa was denied by goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu in a one-on-one situation three minutes later.

The second half had the same script, as Hwange launched incessant attacks, but the Harare City rearguard defended resolutely.

As Hwange threw everything at Harare City, leaving gaps at the back, Wadi could have grabbed a brace 15 minutes from time, but was denied by the agility of Mvula, who blocked his powerful volley.

Hwange will have to dig deep when they face Triangle at Gibbo in what is now proving to be a make-or-break league duel.

Nation Dube, the Hwange coach, again bemoaned lack of cutting edge upfront as their undoing.

“We create chances in all the games, but finishing lets us down. We have to work hard to perfect that and other areas in the remaining games,” Dube said.

Harare City’s Nelson Matongorere said they did their homework well.

“We watched Hwange playing Caps United and knew that we needed to have good ball players. We aimed to score first and we knew Hwange play long balls, but we had all that under control. We won’t be relegated with such play,” said Matongorere.

Teams

Hwange: T Mvula, K Matake (G Zulu 47th min) , N Chinyerere, G Ndlovu, L Sibanda, F Chindungwe, A Banda, E Nkhulungo (T Ncube 62nd min), S Gadzikwa, N Gama, D Maphosa (L Vundla 75th min).

Harare City: M Nyamupanedengu, W Manondo, K Musharu, T Chimwemwe (G Madhake 66th min), I Wadi, M Diro, R Uchena, W Mukanga (T Tavengwa 72nd min), M Muchenje, M Vengesayi (D Masukuta 86th min), H Chapusha

