Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani believes the lifting of the country’s suspension by the International Cricket Council was a result of tireless work put in by all stakeholders.

Mukuhlani feels the months during which Zimbabwe were suspended by the ICC had brought ZC, Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation as well as the Sports and Recreation Commission closer.

“Our relations have actually normalised. We have had three months to work together for a common purpose and the lifting of the suspension is not a victory for Zimbabwe Cricket alone, but a culmination of events whereby all three parties, Ministry of Sport, the SRC and ZC have worked hard to make sure it happens,” said Mukuhlani.

He said the only way they could get the ICC to lift Zimbabwe’s suspension was to operate with a common intention.

Mukuhlani, Minister Kirsty Coventry and SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa attended the ICC meeting in Dubai where the suspension was lifted on Monday last week.

“You can only work together when you are in good books, so actually the lifting of the suspension goes a long way to show that we are working together.”

He indicated that while they might not see things the same way with Coventry and Mlotshwa, they are all of the opinion that the game must be suitably administered to flourish.

Going forward, ZC will regularly apprise the Ministry of Sport and SRC on their state of affairs to improve relations.

“We don’t agree on everything, but we agree on one thing that cricket must be properly governed, must be run well, must develop and issues that need to be addressed must be addressed. Our relationship with the Ministry and SRC is very good and cordial. We can only work to continue to improve it. Regular updates will be given to the Minister and the SRC on the goings on at ZC,” he said.

ICC had frozen Zimbabwe’s membership in July after the world cricket governing body deemed action taken by the SRC to suspend the ZC board in June as government meddling in the running of the sport. – @Mdawini_29