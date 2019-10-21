Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

MORE than 1,5 million children have been immunised during the national measles-rubella vaccination campaign out of the targeted 1,8 million, a senior official has said.

Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Portia Manangazira said 88,7 percent of children had been reached so far.

In Bulawayo more than 56 000 children were vaccinated during the campaign that initially ran from September 23 to September 27 but has since been extended to October 31.

The measles-rubella vaccination campaign targets children aged from six months to five years and comes at a time when the World Health Organisation has warned that the disease is making a “dangerous” comeback.

“Our target was 1 807 000 for measles and rubella for all children aged 6-59 months. We also took the opportunity to provide Vitamin A supplementation and provide catch up to children who may have missed on their routine vaccines for any reasons,” said Dr Manangazira.

She said Bulawayo and Chitungwiza had a low start to the programme which necessitated a mop up exercise which was done last weekend.

“Bulawayo and Chitungwiza and a few other districts conducted a mop up exercise because there was a slow start as mothers and caregivers are sometimes hesitant on the first and second day of campaigns but troop in mid to end of the week. So the extension or mop up takes care of such as well as those who may not have been around during the campaign week,” said Dr Manangazira.

“Our message remains that every child deserves to be disease free and vaccination provides the surest primary protection from targeted diseases. Parents and caregivers should ensure children are presented to the clinic every month.”