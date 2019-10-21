Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A PRISON officer based at Khami Prison Complex has been arrested with two other accomplices for allegedly stealing household goods worth $14 000 after breaking into a house in Mbundane.

Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officer Cephas Chikutye (34), Caustin Moyo (35) and Thabani Moyo (32) allegedly broke into Ms Limgcineni Sibanda (45)’s home and got away with her property while she was at work.

Chikutye, Moyo and Thabani pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and theft charges before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

The magistrate remanded the three out of custody on $100 bail to today.

For the State, Mr Tapiwa Solani said between September 21 and October 7 last year, Moyo, Thabani and Chikutye allegedly broke an iron padlock to gain entry into Ms Sibanda’s home while she was away.

“The accused persons stole six wooden doors, two washing basins, five 30 Amp circuit breakers, electric meter box, six silver water tapes, six three-way switches, six electric plugs and a cooker socket and loaded it in their vehicle,” he said.

Mr Solani said Moyo and Thabani fingered Chikutye as their ring leader.

“During investigations information was gathered through an informer to the effect that the accused persons stole the property and gave it to Chikutye,” he said.

“Ms Sibanda was alerted by her neighbours that her house had been raided by thieves.”

The matter was reported to police leading to the arrest of the trio.

The total value of goods stolen was $14 000 and nothing was recovered. — @sharonbuwe