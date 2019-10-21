Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Tsholotsho

A SOMBRE atmosphere enveloped Mswigana village in Tsholotsho’s Ward 9 yesterday as the district laid to rest sports benefactor Mehluleli Siwela, who tragically died in a car accident along the Bulawayo-Esigodini road last week.

Siwela (29), who funded a number of sporting activities in the district, including assisting schools, was on his way to South Africa where he operated his businesses.

“It’s never a good experience to bury your own child, but that is what I have just done. I am deeply pained to lose my son. I am, however, humbled by the support we have received as a family from Tsholotsho as a whole. My son was a philanthropist who loved sports so much. He used to fund a number of tournaments and would also render support to schools in their sporting needs,” said the elder Siwela, Esau, who is also Tsholotsho Rural District Council chairperson.

The funeral was attended by over 1 000 mourners, who included villagers, traditional and political leaders, among them Chief Tategulu, Senator Alice Dube, Tsholotsho North MP Sibangilizwe Khumalo, Tsholotsho District schools Inspector Special Moyo and some school heads.

Tsholotsho FC owner Mandla Manyathela was also among the mourners as the district bade farewell to its sporting icon.

“We have lost an asset in the district; the man was loved by many people because of his good deeds and ever ready hand to help develop sporting activities in the district,” said Sicelo Dube, Tsholotsho High School headmaster.