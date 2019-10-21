Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

THREE suspected armed robbers appeared in court last week on allegations of breaking into a house in Southlea Park, Harare, before getting away with R20 000, $800, US$20 000, Samsung and Nokia mobile phones.

Kenneth Chitiyo (34), Kennedy Ndemera (47) and Kudakwashe Choga (39) were facing armed robbery charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye and were remanded in custody.

It is the State’s case that on September 3 this year at around midnight, the complainant was asleep in her house with her children when the trio, in the company of accomplices still at large, scaled over a precast wall and broke into her house.

The court heard that whilst in the house, the trio and their accomplices assaulted the complainant and her children before ransacking the entire house and stole R20 000, $800, US$20 000, Samsung and Nokia mobile phones.

It is alleged that the trio went on to demand car keys for the complainant’s Toyota Fortuner which they used as a getaway car.

The matter was reported at Southlea Park Police Station leading to the trio’s arrest.