Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WITH the Zifa Southern Region Division One League headed for a photo finish, Talen Vision coach Mkhuphali Masuku says his side is only focused on winning their remaining four games.

Ambitious Talen Vision are in a tight race to the finish line with former Premiership side Bulawayo City.

With four games remaining, both sides are locked on 55 points, but Vision top the league table with a healthy goal difference of 10.

It’s increasingly looking like goal difference will determine who gets the sole ticket to topflight football in 2020.

Vision’s last four games are against are army side Indlovu Iyanyathela, Bosso 90, Casmyn and Makomo. City will lock horns with Ajax Hotspur, Binga, Mosi Rovers and Arenel.

On paper Vision have tougher remaining assignments, but Masuku believes winning all four games is key to achieving their promotion goal.

“What matters for us now is winning all our remaining games. As for the goals we are scoring, I’m happy that we are creating chances and converting them. I’m happy that the boys are giving it their best,” said Masuku.

Vision dispatched Toronto 13-0 at the weekend; the second time they had fired in 13 goals in a single game this season after exterminating Hwange-based army side Moto Moto by a similar score line a month ago.

Grey Kufandada scored four goals in the encounter, his second four-goal haul this season after achieving the same feat against Moto Moto.

His strike partner Brian Muza scored a hat-trick, while Adrian Banana, Adonis Nyoni, Itai Mabhunu and Velile Siziba chipped in with a goal each. Toronto scored two own goals in that game.

Muza and Kufandada have both scored 13 goals this season.

City beat Mainline 3-0, with Nkosinomusa Khanye, Zephaniah Ngodzo and Christopher Samakweri on target.

Elsewhere, Bosso 90 kept their top four finish dream alive when they beat Arenel Movers 2-1 at Luveve on Saturday.

Third-placed ZPC Hwange were held to a 1-1 draw by Indlovu Iyanyathela at Mzilikazi Barracks, a result that saw them further losing ground on the top two teams.

Results

Bulawayo City 3-0 Mainline, Talen Vision 13-0 Toronto, Casmyn 3-1 Mosi Rovers, Indlovu Iyanyathela 1-1 ZPC Hwange, CIWU 1-0 Ajax Hotspurs, Makomo 4-1 Binga Pirates, Bosso 90 2-1 Arenel Movers

— @innocentskizoe