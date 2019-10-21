Mthabisi Tshuma

IF you took time in September to support one of the country’s celebrated arts festivals, the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo, then without doubt, your memory still relives the catchy African Rituals play which was showcased on the opening and closing nights.

A collaborative effort between the region’s best dance outfits, Bolamba Culture Birds and Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble gave birth to the top-notch dance piece which was hailed by many. The piece, which had various dances, took festival attendees to different parts of Zimbabwe such as Chipinge, Gwanda South where the Sotho people live, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland East.

However, little is known about the origins of the play which was initially named Boitumelo before it was renamed African Rituals by the Intwasa director, renowned arts practitioner Raisedon Baya in order for it to meet the festival’s criteria.

Bolamba Culture Birds director, Mthabisi Dube, said they penned the first version of the play as a way of honouring their counterparts.

“We were the brains behind the play Boitumelo before it was changed to African Rituals. The Intwasa director asked us if we could add a few dances and scenes and we later renamed the play as a way of accommodating the vast audience associated with the celebrated festival,” said Dube.

Boitumelo, Dube said, is a term of African origin meaning “happiness and joy”. He said the play, which has a 15-member cast, was meant to show the power of marginalised groups through the tsetsube and setapa dances.

“The set reflected the day to day life of the Khoisan people and the Babirwa people who are found in the southern part of Zimbabwe, mainly in Gwanda South district,” said Dube.

“The Babirwa and Khoisan people are viewed as primitive and as a traditional dance group that is all about embracing our cultures, we saw it fit to honour them with such a piece. This is why we incorporated the setapa dance which is popular among the Babirwa and the tsetsube which is popular among the Khoisan.”

However, Dube said they are going back to the drawing board as they want to premiere the original piece in style. He said to ensure this happens, they are now having talks with their European-based sponsors to make the play a viable production.

“We’re still flavouring up the Boitumelo play as we want to premiere it sometime next month in Bulawayo and other surrounding areas. To promote the play, we’ll avail the production on DVDs and also on social media platforms,” he said. — @mthabisi_mthire.