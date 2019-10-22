Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

REGGAE/dancehall lovers in Bulawayo will be in for a rare treat this Saturday as Buster’s Sports Club will be hosting a Reggae and Dancehall Experience.

The show taking place from 3PM is meant to promote the reggae and dancehall genre and its culture while celebrating the freedom of voice in all its artistic forms.

Event organisers, One Entertainment said: “The inspiration of this show comes from the reggae and dancehall culture which celebrates individuality and freedom of expression in all its artistic forms.

This event will serve as the official launch of the reggae and dancehall experience and we’re hoping for it to grow and be held twice annually with more artists.” Organisers said entertainment will be provided by DJ Maxfire from Gweru alongside DJs Dr Sibbz, Deecee, Selekta Rexx and Mc Mann among others.

Limited advance tickets which have been pegged at US$3 are already on sale with organisers encouraging reggae and dancehall music lovers to attend the event in their numbers.

“Attendees should expect an event with a difference. Advance tickets are limited and we’re encouraging people to get them early,” One Entertainment said. – @waynecas