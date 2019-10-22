Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

BASS Bulawayo will host the two-day Annual Mega Bass Fishing competition at Inyankuni Dam from November 9-10.

Bass fishing is angling for gamefish known as the black bass. Bass is the name shared by many species that encompass both freshwater and marine species.

“Preparations have been going well and we are currently waiting for people to register for the tournament.

“The biggest bass fish caught at each of the three weigh-ins wins 25 percent of the total entry money,” said organising director Maureen Parker.

The tournament is open to local bass fishermen in the country and registration fees are $100 per person.

The tournament’s objective is to catch the biggest bass fish of the year. It will be conducted under a catch and release format in which they catch, weigh and release the bass fish back into the water.

Zimbabwe is home to the biggest bass fish ever caught in Africa caught by Maxwell Mashandure in 2004 at Darwendale Dam just outside Harare which weighed 8.2kgs.