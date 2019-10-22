Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO participants in the Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition seem to have fared way better than their Harare counterparts if one of the reality show’s judges, Selmor Mtukudzi’s sentiments are anything to go by.

Selmor, after the Harare auditions for the country’s most talented unsigned outfits this past weekend, said she was disappointed as she did not get to see ‘amazing voices’ during the capital city’s auditions.

“Harare, you disappointed me yesterday. Why didn’t all the amazing voices that I know exist in Harare come out for auditions? Guys, there is USD$100 000 to be won!” wrote a concerned Selmor on her social media pages.

According to Selmor, Bulawayo gave the show their best as the selectors had a hard time selecting the best groups, showing the talent the city harbours.

“Bulawayo did so great and they gave us a hard time selecting the best groups out of the many that came out. Come on H-town,” said a disappointed Selmor.

Commenting on the Harare auditions, the last leg of auditions in Zimbabwe, Old Mutual Amazing Voices spokesperson Patience Chivaviro said the turnout for the Harare auditions was good.

“The turnout was good from the technical side of things. Everything went well and from the selectors’ side, it was all about looking for talent so that’s how it (Bulawayo and Harare) can be different. Otherwise, everything went on smoothly and all is done for the Zimbabwe auditions,” said Chivaviro.

She said after a rigorous week, three groups from the Harare and Bulawayo auditions were selected and will represent Zimbabwe at the regional finals in South Africa.

They will battle it out with nine groups from South Africa, Kenya and Ghana for the US$100 000 grand prize.

“We’re done with selection and we’ve chosen the groups that will represent Zimbabwe. From this point, we await South Africa to hold its auditions then the groups go head to head,” said Chivaviro. – @waynecas