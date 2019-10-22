Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

THE Civil Aviation of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) is seeking to operationalise its duty-free retail shops in Victoria Falls and Harare and has invited interested companies to submit their applications for consideration.

The authority said successful entities would operate duty-free shops at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe and Victoria Falls International Airports on a concession basis and tenure is subject to negotiations.

It said operationalising the duty-free shops was in line with its mandate and supports development of a regional hub of world-class aviation services by 2020.

“CAAZ is obliged to ensure airports under its jurisdiction are attractive and effective to service.

“While it pays attention to all the activities of these airports and non-aviation revenue-generating activities, it has become extremely important for these airports to remain competitive,” said the authority in a statement.

“The growth of non-aviation revenues enables airports to generate funds that are ring-fenced for investment in infrastructure and development. CAAZ, therefore, considers duty free retail operations as one of its key growth strategies.”

Eligible companies include those who wish to sell dutiable goods such as liquor, tobacco, perfumes, and confectionaries at prices free of duty to travellers departing from or returning to Zimbabwe.

The premises are situated at Robert Gabriel Mugabe and Victoria Falls International airports and designated by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority for such purposes in line with provisions of the Customs and Excise Act (Chapter 23:02) as licensed premises for the operation of duty-free shops, said CAAZ.

The closing date for applications is November 16, 2019.

“Successful tenderers should also be willing to enter into trade arrangements or such synergies that promote co-operation in order to leverage on the subsequent economies of scale with existing duty-free operators at the respective airports. This, therefore, means successful tenderers will act as master concessionaires,” said the authority. — @pridesinstinctz