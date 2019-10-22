Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

AFTER days of speculation, the Premier Soccer League has announced venues for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals set for this weekend, with the toast of the fixtures pitting Highlanders and FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium.

Action will begin at Baobab Stadium on Saturday where Ngezi Platinum Stars will take on Black Rhinos. On Sunday ZPC Kariba and Manica Diamonds will clash at Vengere Stadium in Rusape.

The match between Harare City and cup holders Triangle United has been postponed due to the latter’s participation in the Caf Confederation Cup. Triangle will face FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania in the play-offs of the competition. They begin with an away fixture set for this Saturday.

The Highlanders and FC Platinum encounter promises to be an exciting duel given that Bosso have seemingly struck the right chord in recent games.

The two teams have a similar type of play based on possession football and matches between the two sides have always been pleasing to watch. This being a knock-out competition, both sides will certainly bring their “A” game.

Bosso beat Dynamos 1-0 in the first round in a match played at Rufaro Stadium, while FC Platinum booted out Chapungu via a penalty shootout.

The tournament started with a preliminary round featuring the league’s bottom four teams where Mushowani and TelOne FC emerged victorious against Bulawayo Chiefs and Yadah FC respectively. Then 16 teams then played in the first round matches.

Winners of the Chibuku Super Cup, sponsored to the tune of $1.5 million by Delta Beverages, will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Chibuku Super Cup quarter final fixtures

FC Platinum vs Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium), ZPC Kariba vs Manica Diamonds (Vengere Stadium), Harare City vs Triangle United (Postponed), Black Rhinos vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Baobab Stadium) — @innocentskizoe