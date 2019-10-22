Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

MATABELELAND South Province is geared up to join the rest of the country and the Southern African Development Community on Friday in the march against illegal sanctions imposed by the West.

In an interview after a preparatory meeting in Gwanda yesterday, Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Cde Abednico Ncube, urged the province to come in their numbers for the march.

“Preparations for the march are at an advanced stage as we are finalising the modalities and we are ready as a province to join the rest of the nation and Southern Africa in this march. I would like to urge all people from Matabeleland South – from all our seven administrative districts to join in the march on Friday and let’s speak with once voice which is that we want the illegal sanctions removed.

“These sanctions have greatly affected everyone in this nation and therefore everyone should be a part of it. In Matabeleland South Province just like other provinces we have witnessed the shutting down of industries, high unemployment rate, shortage of foreign currency, price increases and poor performance of many sectors because of these sanctions. We want this march to have a huge impact and we want to send a strong message to those who imposed the sanctions against us,” he said.

Cde Ncube said Matabeleland South Province once housed the Liebiegs Factory which was a large producer and exporter of beef but it was now lying idle because of the illegal sanctions. He said the illegal sanctions were imposed by America and the European Union in protest against the land reform programme which was introduced by Government after independence in a bid to empower its citizens and liberate them from the oppressive laws which had been set during the colonial era.

“If we didn’t have these illegal sanctions, we would be having industries in places like Gwanda, Plumtree and Beitbridge towns and this could contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy. We used to have a lot of industrial activity in this province that was benefiting the people. The mining and livestock farming sectors which are some of our main economic drivers in this province are not doing well because of these sanctions,” Cde Ncube said.

Speaking during the preparatory meeting which was attended by heads of Government departments, leaders from Zanu-PF, DAs and CEOs of local authorities, Cde Ncube urged various stakeholders to go out and mobilise people from all parts of the province to attend the march.

Various committees also gave an update on the progress they had made towards the day.

A march will be conducted from the Central Business District to Pelandaba Stadium.

A soccer match has also been set for the day. – @DubeMatutu