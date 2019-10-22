Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye yesterday granted $100 bail each to 10 of the 11 suspected MDC-Alliance marshals who allegedly assaulted a police officer at a food court in Harare recently.

Evans Chinyanga (39), Tichaona Maziya (22), Petros Kaesa (44), Tafadzwa Madziwa (23), Lovemore Chitengo (42), Robson Mutseta (31), Hillary Nyawasha (29), Denford Mlambo (41), Blessing Chirodza (41) and David Tawanda Tekere (35) were ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to continue residing at their given addresses.

The 11th accused person, Hilton Tamangani (29), allegedly died in custody last Friday.

The accused’s legal counsel, Mr Kudzayi Kadzere, applied for Tamangani’s body to be examined by an independent pathologist.

He told the court that his client was denied medical attention and died as a result of injuries he sustained after being assaulted by police officers.

“The State should allow an independent pathologist in the interest of transparency to ascertain what really caused Tamangani’s death,” said Mr Kadzere.

Responding to the application, prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa said he was not given notice of death of Tamangani as his lawyer was just working on hearsay.

He further submitted that this type of application can only be entertained after a notice of death is put on record.

Mrs Mapiye deferred the matter to today for ruling in respect of the application by Mr Kadzere.

The 11 allegedly took turns to punch and slap police officer Tatenda Sibiya, who was standing at the intersection of Julius Nyerere Way and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, while ordering him to leave ‘‘their’’ area.

Tamangani allegedly stole a mobile phone, US$200 and $35 from Sibiya during the assault.

After committing the offence, the court heard that the suspects fled into the basement of Robinson House where they were later arrested.