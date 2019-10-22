Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

The Government has declared Friday a public holiday to mark Sadc Solidarity Day against illegal Western sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Sadc recently declared October 25 a solidarity day against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe. On Friday Sadc countries will hold events to show their displeasure at illegal economic embargo.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services announced on its official Twitter account yesterday that Friday, October 25, had been declared a public holiday.

“25 October 2019 shall be declared a public holiday. Participants will assemble at Robert Mugabe Square at 6am and proceed to the National Sports Stadium at 8am where a number of activities are lined up,” said the ministry.

Events have been lined up in all the country’s 10 provinces and in all the 16 member countries in the Sadc region.

In solidarity with Zimbabwe, Sadc countries resolved at their summit in Tanzania in August to conduct various activities in their respective countries on that day to resoundingly call for the immediate removal of the sanctions.

In a communiqué of the 39th Sadc Summit of the Heads of State and Government that was read out to mark the end of the indaba, Sadc executive secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax said the embargo was militating against economic growth in both Zimbabwe and the region.

“Summit declared the 25th October as the date on which Sadc member states can collectively voice their disapproval of the sanctions through various activities and platforms until the sanctions are lifted,” said Dr Tax.

The push to remove sanctions slapped on Harare by the United States of America and the European Union was a consistently running theme throughout the duration of the summit. — @andile_tshuma