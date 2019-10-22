Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WITH just 24 points left to play for, the top four teams in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League are involved in crucial mid-week fixtures that could separate title contenders from pretenders.

Log leaders Caps United will make a trip to Bulawayo for a date with third-placed Chicken Inn, while second-placed FC Platinum travel to Harare to face Dynamos.

ZPC Kariba, who are fourth, host resurgent Highlanders at Nyamhunga Stadium. All the games will be played tomorrow.

Chicken Inn are seven points behind Caps United and cannot afford to lose further ground on the leaders.

A defeat could push the Gamecocks out of contention.

Chicken Inn have also shifted the game to Barbourfields Stadium from their preferred Luveve Stadium to maximise on gate takings from the match.

The Gamecocks last appearance at Barbourfields Stadium wasn’t a rosy one, as they were humbled 0-2 by Highlanders. Since that defeat, they have had two draws, 1-1 against Chapungu and goalless with Black Rhinos.

Caps United on the other hand are undefeated in their last six encounters during which they’ve won five and drawn once.

Should the Green Machine win tomorrow’s encounter, they would have cleared a major hurdle in the title race.

Defending champions FC Platinum will play their game against Dynamos with an eye on the result at Barbourfields Stadium.

FC Platinum are second on the log with 45 points, five behind Caps United and the defending champions seem to have found consistency difficult in the domestic league, as they’re also battling it out in the Caf Champions League.

The Zvishavane-based outfit has done well in the Caf Champions League where they recently qualified for the mini-league stage, but replicating that continental form on the domestic front has been their Achilles heel.

FC Platinum have played to three consecutive goalless draws and will be hoping for a positive turn in fortunes against a DeMbare outfit that has also become draw specialists.

DeMbare are unbeaten in their last 14 matches, drawing 10 times and winning four. The fading giants have drawn more matches at home; a massive 13 so far.

Just like any other club in the top half of the table, ZPC Kariba have struggled for consistency and whether they remain as dark horses to win the league will rest on their result against Bosso.

In another encounter set for tomorrow, Bulawayo Chiefs will be hoping to escape from the relegation zone when they visit Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro. — @innoceskizoe