Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has with immediate effect increased water shedding to 72 hours from 48 hours as water levels continue to decline at the city’s supply dams.

Bulawayo Mayor councillor Solomon Mguni revealed the latest development on Wednesday afternoon during an emergency water crisis press conference held at the Council Chambers.

Cllr Mguni urged residents to conserve water during the city’s trying times.

More to follow…