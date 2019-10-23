Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE inaugural Zifa Bulawayo Province Division Two knock-out competition got off to a good start at the weekend with all 16 teams battling it out in the $10 000 competition.

This is the second competition that Zifa Bulawayo Province has organised for the lower division teams this season following the inaugural Zifa Bulawayo Province Cup won by Bulawayo City.

The Zifa Cup was contested for by Division Two and Division Three teams, while the knock-out tournament is only for Division Two teams.

The winner will walk away with $4 000, while the losing finalist takes home $2 000, with losing semi-finalists receiving $1 000 each for their efforts.

All cup matches will be played on Sundays to ensure the league programme is not disrupted, as league matches are usually played on Saturdays.

The final of the knock-out tournament will be the last match of this season.

Results

Mpopoma Pirates (3) 1-1 (4) Lobengula Stars (Bango), Sabona Mzilikazi (4) 1-1 (1) White Birds, Nabals (3) 1-1 (2) How Mine, East Rovers 1-2 Bhekeni, FMSA Umguza 4-1 Khami, Chicken Inn 3-2 Byo Chiefs, Mthwakazi 0-2 Bantu Leopards