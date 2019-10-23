This method is more convenient than what AirZim and most of the other competition offers. If booking online using AirZim’s portal you’ll have to pay with a credit/debit card which has to be prefunded. In fairness, there’s also a ZWL payment option.

The biggest selling point I see remains the proximity of Pick N Pay shops and also the fact that other airlines which don’t accept ZWL will be available through flightBase.

We asked flightBase reps why they weren’t including online payments through visa/mastercard as part of the checkout process. They explained that the issue isn’t one of a lack-of-know-how but rather just something to maintain their competitive advantage:

Currently we offering cash payments only so as to help clients avoid the current local Visa card charges that may be as high a 3%, which in turn will add to the cost of buying a ticket directly online as opposed to paying in cash. Mr Chiradza – flightBase