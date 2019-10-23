Nomvelo Siziba, Chronicle Reporter

A 10-YEAR-OLD girl from Jambezi, who disappeared from home for three days, has reported a case of assault against her grandmother for beating her up on her return.

The girl, a Grade Three pupil at a school in the area, told the police that her grandmother Blessed Tshuma (57) of BH86 used a switch to assault her on the head and legs inflicting some injuries on her.

The elderly woman pleaded guilty to an assault charge when she appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje but said she only assaulted her on the legs and not on the head.

More to follow. . .