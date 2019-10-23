Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

THE manufacturing sector says it has started ramping up production ahead of the festive season to ensure adequate supplies in the market.

The Christmas and New Year holidays are traditionally associated with higher demand for fast moving consumer goods. Normally consumers spend more as they would have been paid bonuses while others would be buying groceries and travelling to meet relatives in different destinations, capitalising on the longer holiday break.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) vice president, Mr Joseph Gunda, said the forthcoming festive season was their peak period as they have to brace for increased demand while at the same time taking an annual production break.

“We have discussed with our members to say ‘guys let’s prepare’, we know things are tough but let’s run around, let’s push for forex through the banks and let’s get our raw materials in place,” said Mr Gunda who is also general manager of General Beltings.

“From the reports that we are getting I think production has been ramped up, we got quite a number of our members who have received their raw materials. Some of the raw materials are coming and I am sure we should be able to meet demand.”

He, however, said the manufacturers were facing numerous challenges including subdued electricity supply and foreign currency shortages, which were negatively affecting production. Mr Gunda appealed to Zesa to have a special consideration to industries especially at this period when manufacturers have a responsibility to ramp up production and provide basic commodities and all other products on the market.

“In our own way we have been trying with the power that is still available. As you can see cement is readily available, cooking oil and sugar are available in the shops and conveyor belts for mines are available for the market in that sector. That drives the economy to continue running,” he said.

Mr Gunda said since the festive season stretches to January with most industries opening on the second to third week of the new year with some opening as late as February, CZI was encouraging its members to produce more to cover that gap.

He acknowledged that some business entities would be closing for annual maintenance but urged them to secure their raw materials on time and ensure adequate production was not disrupted.

“We need assistance on issues to do with Zesa and forex because most of us import our raw materials from South Africa, which is closer and they also shut down early.

“Right now they have already given notices that you must place your last orders by 15 November and we are fully aware of that. So, we ask our members to quickly get all the necessary resources to meet the December deadline,” said Mr Gunda. — @pridesinstinctz.