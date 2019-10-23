Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HWANGE-based netball team Lusumbami Queens have sent out an SOS to well-wishers to assist them fulfil their last three away matches in the Rainbow Amateur Netball League.

The team has literally been living from hand to mouth and to mitigate against the ever increasing costs of travelling for away matches, they have been playing a minimum of three games on the road and are now set to hit the road next month for the remaining matches against Platinum Queens, Mutare City and Tenax.

“Lusumbami Queens is planning to make its last trip of the season on the 29th of November for all the remaining away fixtures and we appeal to well-wishers to assist with donations towards this challenge. Our remaining away games are as follows, Platinum Queens, Mutare City and Tenax.

“The team has no sponsorship and its survival relies solely on well-wishers. Our trip requirements are fuel, car hire, food and refreshments for a delegation of 14,” the club posted on its official twitter handle.

Well-wishers can contact coach Janota Phiri on 0773453464.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Queens coach Wisdom ‘‘Ninja’’ Shinya kept his job after his side narrowly beat visiting ZRP Mambas 53-52 at Baobab courts over the weekend.

Shinya’s job was on the line after he publicly declared that he would step down if his team lost to the Harare-based outfit.

Former Gems shooter Pauline Jani scored 46 points for ZRP Mambas to win the golden hand accolade.

In other matches, on fire Correctional Queens, the only team yet to lose in the league, pummeled Flow Angels 69-29 in a match that Pretty Banda scored 45 points to emerge as the golden hand winner.

Edzai Nkosana of Correctional was voted the best player. In Zvishavane, Platinum Queens were 99-44 winners over visiting Golden Valley. Lynet Tshuma was in a class of her own, scoring 91 points for the hosts.

Bulawayo’s Goldreef had a fruitless trip, losing 34-44 to Glow Petroleum, while Zimbabwe Defence Forces emerged 56-43 winners over Rio Zimbabwe.