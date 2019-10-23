Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

AN artisanal miner from Gweru has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing a fellow patron once in the chest outside a bar in Mkoba Village 14 suburb in a botched robbery.

Njabulo Ngwenya (25) who resides in the same suburb, was convicted of attempted murder by Gweru provincial magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa.

Ngwenya who had pleaded not guilty, was however found guilty after a full trial.

In passing sentence Mrs Msipa said Ngwenya deserved a lengthy prison term in order to deter would-be offenders.

“Cases of robbery and unwarranted attacks on innocent people are on the increase and as such courts should pass deterrent sentences to protect society. You are therefore sentenced to 10 years in prison,” she said.

Prosecuting, Mr Kelvin Guvheya told the court that on August 26 at around 1am, the complainant Mr Lucky Chigwendere (47) was drinking beer inside Tatenda bar with his brother.

The court heard that Mr Chigwendere went out of the bar to receive a call from his mobile phone. Mr Guvheya told the court that while answering his cellphone- Ngwenya approached Mr Chigwendere and stabbed him with a knife once in the chest in an attempt to rob him.

A report was made to the police leading to Ngwenya’s arrest.

Meanwhile, a 46-year- old man from Gweru has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping his daughter`s 11-year- old friend.

The man who pleaded not guilty was convicted of one count of rape by Mrs Msipa.

She sentenced him to 15 years in prison but he will serve an effective 12 years in prison after three years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Mr Guvheya told the court that on October 26 at around 11AM, the complainant who cannot be named to protect her identity, was sent by her grandmother to Mambo suburb in Gweru to go and see her father.

The court heard that on her way back the accused saw her and called her into his house.

Mr Guvheya said the accused asked the complainant to cut his toe nails before asking his daughter who was also in the room to go and buy some sweets.

The court heard that the accused took some unknown substance from a bottle and sprayed it onto the face of the complainant whose vision became poor before raping her once.

The court heard that the complainant went home crying and narrated her ordeal to her mother before the matter was reported to the police leading to the accused’s arrest.