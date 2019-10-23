By Prosper Dembedza

The court has set November 4 and 5 as the trial dates for four of the nine cases that former Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira is facing.

Mupfumira, who is facing abuse of office charges was recently arrested on fresh charges of money laundering after allegedly conniving with a local bank to defraud the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) of millions of dollars.

The former minister is being jointly charged with former secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Ngoni Masoka and former NSSA director contributions and collections Barnabas Matongera.

Initially, the prosecutor Mr Michel Reza told the court that he had agreed with all the accused person’s defence to have the trial on October 30.

However, the three lawyers denied agreeing with Mr Reza on that date prompting Harare magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo to make a brief adjournment to allow the State and the lawyers to agree on a trial date.

When the court resumed Mr Reza and the three lawyers told the court that they had agreed to have the trial on November 4 and 5. The Herald