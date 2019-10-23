Sports Reporter

WARRIORS defender Teenage Hadebe continues to make waves in the Turkish Super Liga where he is now one of the main players at Yeni Malatyaspor.

He joined the Turkish side from Kaizer Chiefs in July.

And, he has been catching the eye with a string of powerful performances.

Hadebe played the entire match as Matyaspor emerged 2-0 winners over Konyaspor on Monday night.

He was on top of his game in the heart of defence and earned a rating of 7.3 out of 10.

The Warriors centreback had also played a blinder in the 5-1 win over Denilispor before the international break in a match he was given a 6.5 rating.

Malatyaspor are fifth on the log with 13 points, just four behind leaders Alanyaspor, after eight games.

Hadebe has so far played four full matches while he was substituted in one of the games with him being an unused substitute in three encounters.

“So far so good for me. I am starting to gel, I am starting to believe in my abilities more and more,” he said.

”It is a process but the good thing is I am now starting to play regularly.

“I know with hard work everything is possible. I had to work very hard. I know the demands, the standards needed are very high and you have to be up there to have a place in the team.

”I have been playing well for the last two successive games and I hope to continue with the form I have just picked.

“There are so many good defenders and players at the team and one needs to earn their stripes to be up there.

”I hope everything will just work for me. I would like to thank everyone at the club for my performance.”

Hadebe said although it was still early days into the campaign, he would be happy to win silverware with the club in his maiden season in Europe.