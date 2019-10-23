Shelton Masina

ZIMPAPERS Bulawayo branch continues to shine as four of its journalists won awards at the National Journalist and Media Awards (Njama) held in Harare last week.

Journalists from all publications in the Zimpapers Bulawayo branch stable walked away with awards.

Perennial award winners, Obey Sibanda from The Chronicle and Gibson Mhaka from B-Metro, Nkosilathi Sibanda from Umthunywa and Robin Muchetu from Sunday News grabbed Njama awards.

Obey clinched the Mining Journalist of the Year award sponsored by Zimplats and Mhaka received the Health Journalist of the Year award sponsored by Premier Service Medical Aid Society.

Muchetu got the gong for Maternal Health Reporter of the year sponsored by UNFPA and Nkosilathi Sibanda got the Tourism Reporter of the Year award sponsored by Rainbow Tourism Group. All winners pocketed cash prizes and certificates.

Mhaka was awarded for his story which was published in The Chronicle titled: Managing menstrual hygiene with pride and dignity. The story highlighted a myriad of challenges being encountered by women and girls with disabilities in managing their menstrual hygiene which sometimes leaves them at risk of even more health problems.

Obey was awarded for his story which was published in The Chronicle titled: Peace Mine Women. The story highlighted challenges faced by women miners in the cut throat male dominated industry.

An elated Obey praised the Zimpapers Bulawayo branch for affording him the opportunity to be part of the stable and shaping him to be a fine Features Reporter.

“I would like to thank my colleagues for encouraging me to keep on writing. Kudos to the deputy news editor Temba Dube for believing in me and always pushing me to be a shining star,” he said.

The advisor, Communication and Information for UNESCO Regional Office for Southern Africa, Mr Al-Amin Yusuph, a number of dignitaries among them the Secretary General of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists, Foster Dongozi, attended the award ceremony.

Njama awards are the biggest media awards in the country.

Zimpapers is known for producing quality journalists. Last week at the Mining Media awards also held in Harare, Mhaka scooped the Chrome best reporter and Small scale and Artisanal reporter of the year awards while Obey was the Gold best reporter of the year and first runner up in small scale and artisanal award. – @SheltonMasina