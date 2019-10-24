Mthabisi Tshuma

PREPARATIONS for the fifth edition of the Luswingo Kalanga cultural festival to be held at Luswingo Heritage Site in Tokwana Village, Bulilima District in Plumtree tomorrow are at an advanced stage.

The festival, an initiative of the Kalanga Language and Cultural Development Association (KLCDA), is meant to develop and promote the growth of the Kalanga language in the country. The festival was initiated as a way of retracing the steps of the Kalanga community to their cradle in Bulilima District KLCDA chairman, Sotsha Moyo, said this year’s edition will run under the theme: “Totjebuka kule kwatinobva tilumbidza patimile, tibaka lamangwana (We are honouring our past, celebrating the present and sharing the future.)”

He said the event is set to bigger and better as they appreciate the works of the Kalangas.“Everything is set for the annual festival. We’re calling on the whole nation to come in numbers and get vast knowledge on the Kalanga people,” said Moyo, the legendary Black Umfolosi founder. He said entertainment will be provided by Bolamba Culture Birds, Unlenje dance crew, Tokwana, Nyele, Moyo and Ngwana villagers. Botswana’s Ndingo Johwa and other Botswana dance groups are also expected to attend the festival for a cultural exchange programme.

“As we’ll be celebrating our culture as the Kalanga people, we’ve invited the Batswana to come as we want to showcase the diversity of our culture. Also, as a way of promoting locals, we’ve given them the go ahead to erect stalls where they will sell traditional artefacts and food,” Moyo said.

Other activities at the event which will start at 10AM will be traditional music and dance, poetry, drama, Kalanga jazz and an exhibition of traditional foods, cultural ruins and artefacts.

For those intending to attend the event, Moyo said the Luswingo Heritage stone wall site is located 36 kilometres north of Plumtree town on a slope by the banks of Thekwane River in Bulilima. The heritage site was established to serve as a fortress for the purposes of security. It was built by BaKalanga in their distinguished workmanship in the fashion of Masvingo and Khami heritage sites as well as Mapungubgwe and Domboshaba heritage sites in South Africa and Botswana respectively. Though much smaller in size, the stone walled settlement exhibits the combination of both structural and civil engineering skills of early civilisation. Explaining the name of the festival, Moyo said “Luswingo” is a Kalanga word which means stone wall/divider. – @mthabisi_mthire