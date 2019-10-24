Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

BEITBRIDGE Municipality has started conducting consultations with stakeholders to prepare a proposed budget framework for the 2020 fiscal year.

The local authority is expected to marginally increase tariffs for major services, which have been stable in the last four years under the multi-currency regime.

Town Clerk Mr Loud Ramakgapola said various stakeholders in the town were being engaged with a view to coming up with an all-inclusive and people centred budget. He said the council has completed budget meetings with residents, which were held at ward level but more engagements were underway.

Mr Ramakgapola also implored Government to allocate more funds to complete outstanding infrastructure development projects under the Beitbridge redevelopment programme.

“We play a key economic role both nationally and internationally as a town and residents are interested in us allocating more funds to service delivery and infrastructure development,” he said.

“Some of the priority areas coming up from the meetings include servicing and upgrading of sewer and water reticulation facilities, road network and public lighting in line with the town’s modernisation drive.”

While consultations have been done from grassroots level in the six respective wards, Mr Ramakgapola said they were spreading the exercise to other stakeholders.

“Once we are done with that, we will consolidate the budget and by the end of November we will come back with a position document to stakeholders,” he said.

“It is very important that we promote a culture of inclusivity in all our programmes as we travel the road towards real transformation.”

Beitbridge has faced challenges regarding service delivery amid concerns over sewer blockages and the need to complete outstanding capital projects.

“We have entered into a partnership with another player to upgrade flea market stalls in most high-density suburbs. In addition, our teams are working hard to address teething water challenges around the town,” said Mr Ramakgapola.