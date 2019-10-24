Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have banned the carrying of dangerous weapons in the city until the end of the year following an increase in murder and other violent crimes.

The Officer Commanding Bulawayo Central District, Chief Superintendent Garikai Gwangwava, issued the three months prohibition order that came into effect on October 1 and runs up to December 31.

Chief Supt Gwangwava said there has been an increase in murder, armed robbery, assault, malicious damage to property and domestic violence cases in the city.

The ban was made in terms of the Public Order and Security Act (POSA).

“I do believe on reasonable grounds that the carrying in public whether openly or by concealment in a public place or public thoroughfare or public display of any of the following weapons or items capable of use as weapons (A) catapult, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers (B) any traditional weapon whatsoever is likely to cause public disorder or breach of peace.

“There is also evidence of an upsurge in crimes such as murder, armed robbery, assaults, domestic violence, public violence and malicious damage to property in Bulawayo Central District in which some of the stated weapons were used. I do hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of such weapons in Bulawayo Central policing district or any part thereof for a period not exceeding three months that is from 1 October 2019 to December 31 2019,” said Chief Supt Gwangwava.

He said those who defy the ban risk being fined or imprisoned for six months.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is declared that in terms of Section 14 (4) of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter 11:17 any person failing to comply with such a prohibition made under subsection (1) shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for six months or both fine and imprisonment,” Chief Supt Gwangwava said. — @nqotshili