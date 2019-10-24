Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

Dynamos 0-0 FC Platinum

REFEREE Brighton Chimene was caught up in the chaotic scenes that engulfed Rufaro yesterday and culminated in a 16-minute stoppage of this Castle Lager Premiership game.

The situation came to a boiling point towards the end of this drama-filled affair after Chimene waved off what appeared a genuine penalty appeal by the Glamour Boys.

Dynamos forward Evans Katema had broken free and went down inside the box after goalkeeper Petros Mhari caught him with his outstretched leg in a one-on-one situation.

The referee, however, blew against the dreadlocked Glamour Boy and cautioned him for diving.

The decision did not go down well with the home fans and they showed their displeasure by raining missiles on the pitch.

Security was beefed up and the match only resumed after the club’s players, marshals and members of the executive took turns to plead with the supporters to calm down.

Chimene, the 2014 Referee of the Year, is one of the highly-rated match officials in the country and has been handed big responsibilities even in the CAF and COSAFA competitions.

Chimene had first incensed Dynamos supporters when he disallowed a 48th minute goal from a freekick by Jarrisson Selemani.

But, on that occasion, he made the correct call after he had indicated that DeMbare were supposed to take an indirect free-kick just outside the box.

Selemani shot straight on target.

“I am satisfied with the performance of the team. We were playing not just the champions but a team ranked among the best in Africa,’’ said Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

‘’This team has just qualified for the mini-league of the Champions League, so it was never going to be an easy match for us.

“I am quite impressed by our performance and I thought with some bit of luck we could have won the match.

‘’I don’t really know what happened with the freekick so I can’t comment on that one. Of course the penalty, I thought from where I was sitting, it was a penalty.

“There was clear contact so I thought any contact in the box, particularly with Mhari being the last player in defence it was a penalty.’’

This was the 14th draw for Dynamos in 27 games they have played this season.

FC Platinum wanted maximum points to maintain the pressure on log leaders CAPS United, who fell 0-1 to championship contenders Chicken Inn in another tension-filled tie in Bulawayo yesterday.

While Dynamos are a distant seventh in the race with 38 points, FC Platinum managed to slash the gap between them and log leaders CAPS United to four points.

Referee Chimene gave the teams two water breaks after 30 minutes into each half because of the punishing conditions.

“It’s always difficult playing a big team like Dynamos but, all in all, I think it’s a fair result, we take that point home,’’ said FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe.

‘’I think what is important now in this race is to pick up points.

“It’s one point gained because if you don’t pick any it’s those same points that you will rue at the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Donald Teguru’s late goal powered the hosts Ngezi Platinum to victory in this Castle Lager Premiership match at Baobab yesterday.

Bulawayo Chiefs, who are battling relegation, settled first in a game they did well in the first half.

In the third minute, Francis Darkpata was sent through at goal only for Ngezi ‘keeper, Nelson Chadya, to rescue his team.

Ngezi regrouped and Teguru failed to tap the ball home after a through pass from Keith Murera in the 13th minute.

Murera was then denied by the crossbar after beating goalkeeper Liberty Chirava with a fine shot. The game appeared to be fizzling towards a draw when the hosts found the only goal with nine minutes of regulation time left.

A long searching pass from Qadr Amini picked out Teguru who outpaced the Chiefs defence to slot the ball home.

“We are more than relieved with the points as we were in an unfamiliar position on the log standings,’’ said Ngezi coach Rodwell Dhlakama.

‘’We dominated the second half and got the vital goal, I am happy with that win.’’

Bulawayo Chiefs coach, Thulani Sibanda, said the result could have been different had their taken their chances.

“We got our chances and did not use them and Ngezi got theirs and used it, but overally it was a good game,” said Sibanda.