Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Acting President Kembo Mohadi has called for collective efforts between livestock farmers and stakeholders to mitigate the effects of drought such as depleted grazing and inadequate drinking water.

He was speaking during the burial of his nephew, Oliver Muleya (45) at Mtetengwe village some 35km west of Beitbridge yesterday. Muleya died on Sunday afternoon at Musina Government Hospital in South Africa following a short illness.

Cde Mohadi said agriculture development was under threat especially in areas where livestock production is a source of livelihood and an economic driver. The national cattle herd stands at about 5,2 million but some animals are already succumbing to the effects of the prevailing drought.

The Acting President said areas in Matabeleland region have been hit hard due to poor pastures and water shortages as a result of the drought. “We are gathered here today, a devastated lot, to bury my nephew. Our situation here as a community, as a region is heart-breaking if we look at the current state of drought,” he said.

“Though Government is working hard to mitigate its effects that cannot only be an individual task.

“Let’s work together as livestock farmers and line stakeholders in confronting these challenges. It’s very sad to see one’s wealth melting. We can do more if we work together as a people. I encourage the agro-based industries to avail stock feeds to the people as soon as yesterday.”

Cde Mohadi continued: “At the same time, let me encourage cattle farmers to sell old animals and procure stock feed so that when the situation improves we can be able to replenish our herds”.

He reiterated that Government was working on a number of strategies to save cattle. One of the plans, the Acting President said is the reintroduction of feedlots in rural areas.

Under the feedlot system, livestock is taken to a communal feeding centre where Government provides hay or related stock feeds to save animals in bad shape.

“The importance of livestock production as a key economic driver in this region cannot be over emphasised. We must take it upon ourselves that we save the national herd and our source of livelihood which also contributes to national economic development,” said the Acting President. He said Government has upped the tempo in handing out food to insecure households countrywide.