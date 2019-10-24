Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

POTENTIAL investors have expressed concern over delay in completing the long-awaited master plan for Tugwi-Mukosi Dam, which is expected to unlock massive opportunities for Masvingo province.

Government commissioned the mega water body in 2016 but to date nothing concrete has been done in terms of attracting high value-chain business activities. Only fishing is being done with little benefit to the communities around the dam’s catchment area. While sugar giant, Tongaat Hulett, is also drawing water to its estates in Chiredzi, the volume being used is less than five percent of the total volume in the dam.

According to a development map for the dam, Tugwi-Mukosi should have sites for hospitality industry, business centre and 25 000 hectare of sugar cane farming among others. Chivi Rural District Council chief executive officer, Mr Tariro Matavire, whose local authority controls part of the massive water body, said several local and international investors were making inquiries on opportunities at the dam but council could not do anything as the project has a national project status.

“We are receiving a lot of inquiries on the opportunities provided by Tugwi-Mukosi Dam. Potential investors are eager to set up businesses at the water body but our hands are tied due to the delay on the master plan,” said Mr Matavire.

Masvingo Rural District Council chief executive, Mr Martin Mubviro said the two local authorities covered by the dam were once asked to come up with a combined master plan but later stopped.

“Almost every day my office will be inundated with communication from potential investors for Tugwi-Mukosi but at the moment, we only refer them to Government. We were once asked to craft a master plan with our counterpart, Chivi RDC, but all the plans did not materialise up today,” said Mr Mubviro.

Chivi businessman, Mr John Hungoedza, who specialises in hospitality and retail business also raised concern over the issue. “We are worried with the way Tugwi-Mukosi has been left idle. We have the potential to turn the area into another town, as we intend to establish big businesses. I am also told that a 15MW mini-hydro plant project hangs in the balance,” he said. “As potential investors, we are not happy with the delay and our appeal is that Government expedites that important process.”

Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Ezra Chadzamira, said the master plan would be done by the Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) and Midlands State University (MSU). MSU has already established the Tugwi-Mukosi Multi-Disciplinary Research Institute with a bias towards studies around aquaculture and other agricultural initiative from the dam. — @walterbmswazie2.