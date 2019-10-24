Cape Town — “What would summer be without Jabba?”

These lyrics still hurt many when summer is around corner.

It was a sad day last year when the country woke up to the news that Jabulani Tsambo, better known as hip hop Pansula, Jabba or HHP had died.

Many were left heartbroken and many had questions, but sadly no answers. HHP was gone.

The award-winning Motswako pioneer and rapper died at his house from what was speculated to be suicide. He was 38.

HHP had spoken many times before about wanting to end his life. In an interview on internet radio station Cliff Central, the Bosso Kemang singer admitted to trying suicide three times in 2015.

The hip-hop icon paved the way for many Motswako rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, Tuks Senganga, Khuli Chana, Fifi Cooper, and many others. He used to throw bars in his lyrics using vernac. His music had a great impact on South African youth and pop culture.

Tributes have been pouring on social media:

@NathiMthethwaSA – Watch: It’s been a year since the passing of South African award-winning Musician Jabulani #HHP Tsambo, who was an advocate for African languages which he masterfully fused with substance & flow. He will forever be remembered for his contribution to the Motswako culture. #RIPHHP

@boitshokk – What would summer be without Jabba 🎶 💔 #RIPHHP #RIPJabba

@DJFreshSA – GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN!! Still surreal that you are gone 💔😩😪😭 #RipHHP!

@Mpho_SoGifted – Exactly a year ago death claimed the life of our legend. #RIPHHP you’re always in our hearts

@Nonkosi_Music – Forever in my heart. Here’s to every lesson you taught. Love you always Jabba 😭 #RIPHHP

@Zizo2Luv – Which song do you think he was performing?? I think “Bosso ke mang” #RIPHHP

allAfrica has created a playlist to celebrate his life and the many lives he touched with his music. We’re sure these tracks will send you down memory lane…

HHP will forever be missed.