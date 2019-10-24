Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WHEN football was termed the “beautiful game”, certainly events of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches on Wednesday were not in the picture.

What was supposed to be a thrilling mid-week treat was overshadowed by skirmishes at three out of the four league matches.

From poor officiating, crowd trouble and player indiscipline, it was just a bad day at the office for Zimbabwean football.

The top of the table clash between Chicken Inn and Caps United was marred by violence as the Green Machine fans, security team and shockingly their players all conspired to taint the beautiful game.

Caps United fans threw missiles onto the pitch, while Caps United players walked off the pitch, forcing a six-minute stoppage as they disputed a penalty decision. This was in similar fashion to scenes at Rufaro where the game between champions FC Platinum and Dynamos was also halted for 16 minutes after the referee turned down an appeal for a penalty by the Glamour Boys.

The Caps United quartet of Blessing Sarupinda, Dominic Chungwa, Ronald Chitiyo and John Zhuwawo were at the centre of an embarrassing dressing room brawl with PSL bouncers and Chicken Inn officials.

Chitiyo was reported to the police for punching an official during the fracas after the match.

In Kariba, Prince Dube was shown a straight red card on the stroke of half-time for allegedly stepping on ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Future Sibanda in what appeared to have been an error of judgment by referee Tatenda Bvekerwa.

The Premier Soccer League has read the riot act to all offenders and perpetrators of the Wednesday mayhem.

“The Premier Soccer League is appalled by skirmishes and match disturbances that took place during Castle Lager Matchday 27 fixtures played on Wednesday 23 October 2019.

“The PSL strongly condemns the unacceptable behaviour witnessed at Rufaro Stadium during a match between Dynamos v FC Platinum, ZPC Kariba v Highlanders at Nyamunga Stadium and Chicken Inn v Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium,” read the PSL statement.

“Hooliganism has no place in our football and as such we urge football fans, players and administrators to respect the referee’s decision, to abide by the rules and regulations of the competition and to act in a responsible manner.

“We further advise all stakeholders to know, understand and respect the 17 Fifa laws of the game. We also call upon the Zifa Referees’ Committee to investigate clubs’ complaints of poor match officiating.

“The league is committed to taking decisive and appropriate action and will work closely with law enforcement agents to ensure that those responsible for this hooliganism are brought to book. The league is currently awaiting reports from relevant parties.”

The skirmishes aside, Caps United remained top of the league table, but their advantage was reduced to four points by the chasing pack of Chicken Inn and FC Platinum.

Chicken Inn’s victory saw them bouncing back into the title matrix with just seven games to the finish line.

ZPC Kariba, who drew with Bosso, also kept alive their slim hopes of causing a major upset by winning the league.

Bosso’s unbeaten run stretched to seven games, despite failing to break their Kariba jinx.

Results

ZPC Kariba 1-1 Highlanders, Dynamos 0-0 FC Platinum, Chicken Inn 1-0 Caps United, Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs.

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Caps 27 15 5 7 45 32 13 50

Chicken Inn 27 13 7 7 38 20 18 46

FC Plat 27 12 10 5 27 13 14 46

ZPC Kariba 27 11 9 7 24 19 5 42

Ngezi Plat 27 10 9 8 22 18 4 39

Rhinos 27 10 9 8 24 25 -1 39

Dynamos 27 8 14 5 23 20 3 38

Manica 27 9 10 8 30 28 2 37

Highlanders 27 8 12 7 22 20 2 36

Triangle 27 10 6 11 35 35 0 36

Chapungu 27 8 11 8 27 25 2 35

Harare City 27 9 4 14 26 32 -6 31

Mushowani 27 7 9 11 31 35 -4 30

Herentals 27 5 14 8 23 28 -5 29

Telone 27 5 14 8 20 26 -6 29

Hwange 27 6 10 11 22 32 -10 28

Byo Chiefs 27 7 7 13 25 40 -15 28

Yadah 27 5 10 12 23 39 -16 25

