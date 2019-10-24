Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FIVE unheralded United Kingdom-based footballers, some of who are not in possession of Zimbabwean passports, have been included in the 32-man provisional squad that will compete in Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next month.

The five are hoping to be part of matchday squads for Zimbabwe’s opener against Botswana at Barbourfields Stadium on November 11 and the away encounter against Zambia on November 19.

Defenders Douglas Nyaupembe of Stockport County, Tivonge Rushesha of Swansea, Kidderminister Harriers’ Cliff Moyo, Bolton Wanderers’ Adam Chicksen and Bournemouth’s Jordan Zemura have been included in the provisional squad.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said they are in the process of helping the overseas brigade get relevant documents.

“We have written to government to assist us get passports for those players without Zimbabwean passports. We are hoping that by the time camp starts, they would be having passports,” said Gwesela.

Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, a long-term target for successive Warriors’ coaches Callisto Pasuwa and Sunday Chidzambwa, has also been included in the squad after getting his Zimbabwean passport.

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, who has been in top form for the English Premiership side, leads a cast of familiar national team faces that include Turkey-based defender Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga of Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs player of the moment Khama Billiat and France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi.

In-form Highlanders’ striker Prince Dube is one of the five locally-based players that have been called up to the Warriors’ 32-member provisional squad.

The other locally-based players are Dynamos goalkeeper Simba Chinani, Manica Diamonds defender Partson Jaure, ZPC Kariba right-back Ian Nekati and midfielder Phenias Bamusi.

Warriors provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka), Martin Mapisa (Velez CF), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos)

Defenders: Douglas Nyaupembe (Stockport County), Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Tivonge Rushesha (Swansea City), Cliff Moyo (Kidderminister Harriers), Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Adam Chicksen (Bolton Wanderers), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor), Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Kelvin Moyo (Chippa United)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Phenias Bamusi (Caps United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV)

Strikers: Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Knowledge Musona (RSC Anderlecht), Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Macauley Bonne (Charlton Athletic), Evans Rusike (SuperSport United)

– @ZililoR