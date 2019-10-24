Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A MAN from Kwekwe was found dead outside his lover’s residence in Mbizo suburb in a suspected case of suicide.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko, said Byron Nyevera is suspected to have hanged himself just outside his lover, Nothando Hlongwane’s home, on Monday.

Passersby discovered the body.

Insp Goko said: “I can confirm that we received a report of the death of a man in Mbizo 8 on Monday morning. Our officers attended the scene and investigations are ongoing. We are yet to have full details but we will be able to comment further after we complete investigations.”

He said the body was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital where it is expected to be taken to Bulawayo for post-mortem.

Insp Goko urged people to seek counselling instead of taking their own lives in cases of disputes.

“Like I said, it is still a rumour that he committed suicide after a dispute with his girlfriend but we are still carrying out investigations. However, we want to urge people not to resort to violence or killing themselves in cases of misunderstandings,” he said.

Nyevera’s family said they are yet to come to terms with their son’s death.

His uncle and family spokesperson, Mr Tapiwa Muto, said it was hard for the family to believe the suicide story.

“We are still shocked and it is hard to believe that he is really gone. Off course we were aware of their disputes but it is not easy to buy the suicide story,” said Mr Muto. “We will wait for police investigations to be completed but it is hard to believe. From what we saw at the scene it is hard to believe that he committed suicide. He had his shoes on, his cellphone was in his hands and the rope also looked like a cover up”.

Mr Muto said while the two lovers had a misunderstanding, he suspected that Byron was murdered and dumped at the doorstep.

“We have every reason not to buy the story. We strongly believed the rope was a cover up. There is no person who can hang himself on a tree that is shorter than him,” he said.