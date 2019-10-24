Chronicle Reporters

ALL is set for today’s anti-sanctions march, with Government availing 265 buses to ferry people from the country’s 10 provinces to the main event to be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Apart from the main event in Harare, various provinces yesterday indicated that they were also ready for their own events in the respective districts.

A total of 100 buses have been allocated for Harare, Bulawayo 50, Mashonaland West, Masvingo and Midlands will each get 20 buses respectively, while Mashonaland Central will get 15 buses. Mashonaland East, Manicaland, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South will each get 10 buses respectively to ferry people to the main event in Harare.

In Beitbridge, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu and the secretary general of the African National Congress of South Africa Mr Ace Magashule are expected to lead proceedings as the country and its Sadc neighbours up the ante for the removal of sanctions.

The two political heavyweights will lead a march, set to start at 7AM at the District Development Co-ordinator’s (formerly District Administrator) offices and go through the Beitbridge Border Post, the Beitbridge-Bulawayo highway and end at Dulivhadzimu Stadium.

Beitbridge District Development Co-ordinator (DDC) Ms Skhangazile Mafu encouraged people to attend the anti-sanctions march in their numbers. “We have covered a lot of ground in terms of preparations. Our people will no longer be going to Gwanda (for the provincial event) or Harare (for national event), since we will be having the Zanu PF Secretary for Administration and the ANC Secretary General Mr Ace Magashule from South Africa leading proceedings here,” she said.

“This is purely a Government programme and we discourage people from wearing political party regalia. Our teams are busy mobilising people from the nearby villages including Dumba, Mawale, Makakavhule, Mtetengwe, Chamnanga, Lutumba, Nuli and Tshapfuche among others to take part in the event.

“We expect the march to be a very big success.”

Ms Mafu said the speakers of the day would be announced at Dulivhadzimu stadium.

In Bulawayo, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Judith Ncube said today’s anti-sanctions solidarity events are not a political procession but a stand against the illegally imposed sanctions which are indiscriminately affecting everyone. “These sanctions are affecting everyone. It’s not just Zanu-PF supporters that are affected by the sanctions. The sanctions affect everyone…MDC supporters or any other political party supporters and even those who say they are apolitical. It will be folly to think that sanctions were only affecting members of a certain political party hence its necessary for everyone to speak out against sanctions. Therefore, I encourage all Bulawayo residents to join the anti-sanctions events,” said Cde Ncube.

She said churches, residents, child parliamentarians and artistes are set to deliver solidarity messages against the ruinous sanctions.

Cde Ncube said three points have been set up for members of the public to start marching against the sanctions leading to the arena at White City Stadium where the main event will be held in Bulawayo.

Residents will start marching from the robot-controlled intersection in Pelandaba, robot-controlled intersection near Mpopoma High School and robot-controlled intersection near Western Commonage Police Station all starting at 7:30AM. Speaking in Bulawayo yesterday, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said his Ministry will deliver results of a study on the impact of sanctions that they had assigned the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) to conduct.

“The results of that study will be presented at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow (today) by one of the professors. So, our contribution to Zimbabwe is knowledge-based and we are going to have that study presented by a person that has been assigned by the University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor (Professor Paul Mapfumo). We commissioned the study as the Ministry but our branches like the National University of Science Technology (Nust) and UZ are the ones who do the real work. We are the policy people so our policy said we should study about sanctions and they did it and results are going to be released tomorrow,” he said.

Matabeleland North province yesterday availed three more buses to make 10, which will ferry people from all seven districts to the venue of the anti-sanctions march in Lupane today.

A final preparatory meeting was held in Lupane yesterday where the steering committee chaired by Provincial Development Coordinator Ms Latiso Dlamini revealed all resource mobilisation work had been done.

According to the programme, people will gather at Lupane Bus Terminus at 8.30AM from where they will march across residential suburbs towards Somhlolo Stadium where proceedings will start at 10AM.

There will be solidarity messages from the business community, farmers, the Youth League and Women’s League before the Provincial Minister Richard Moyo reads the President’s speech.

There will be two soccer matches afterwards, for both males and females to add to a line-up of entertainment activities set for the day.

In the Midlands province more than 20 000 people are expected to converge in Gweru for the anti-sanctions march.

The procession will start at the traffic circle along the Bulawayo Road and people will march up to the Boogie Tour along Main Street where solidarity speeches will be delivered by captains of the industry, civil society organisations, students, small to medium enterprises, freedom fighters among others.

Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Larry Mavhima said people from all walks of life will converge for the march and register their grievances.

He said it was a misguided conception to believe that the illegal sanctions imposed on the country were not affecting ordinary citizens.

“We are happy that the preparations for the anti-sanctions march were successful and we are ready. We are marching from the traffic circle along Bulawayo road to an area near Kudzanayi long distance bus terminus. That is where we are going to deliver solidarity messages, people expressing how sanctions have affected them,” Minister Mavhima said.

He said the illegal sanctions imposed on the country were ruining the economy.

“The Unites States and the world must give us an opportunity to develop our own country and fully exploit our resources. What we did in taking back our land was just correcting historical imbalances and we cannot be punished for that.

“When sanctions go, we expect a resurgence of big companies that will have a huge impact on the country’s GDP,” Minister Mavhima said.