Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Intwasa’s Arts Festival’s Women, Wine and Words event which was last year turned into a festival by Harare arts promoters, roars into life at the Theatre in the Park in Harare today.

The event will have a mixture of poetry and music from talented female artistes from Zimbabwe.

Last year, it was held on one day, but this time around, because of the success of the inaugural edition, it will be held over three days.

Ethel Matsikidze, Women, Wine and Words Festival spokesperson said: “Women, Wine and Words Festival is a Pan-African event which celebrates women through their creative genius across all artistic genres.”

Bulawayo will be represented by Lady Tshawe through her play 6.55 which made a debut at the Bulawayo Theatre this year, as well as soul-vocalist Thandy. Other acts will be from Botswana, Cameroon, Tanzania, South Africa and Kenya.

Matsikidze said the festival will be characterised by different activities from performances, talks, film screenings, children’s games, fashion shows and workshops.

“All is set for the festival and we hope to leave a big impression. The audience should expect a lot of fun, music, poetry, drama, food and wine,” she said.

Today, festivities will kick off with a debate from 11AM followed by poetry by Tsitsi Dangarembga from midday. The official opening ceremony will take place at the park’s main stage from 5pm followed by a performance by Hope Masike and Dudu Manhenga.

Tomorrow, a workshop conducted by mbira queen Stella Chiweshe will be held followed by performances from Carol Anande and Chengeto Brown as well as Shanti-lo from Botswana. The last day will start off with a programme called Women and the Media from 10am. Thandy will take to the stage at 2pm while Chiweshe will close off the festival with a performance from 7.30pm. – @waynecas