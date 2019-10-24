ZESA has spent a number of months encouraging customers to pay their bills – remember that time when it seemed like the Energy Minister’s vocabulary only consisted of the words “pay your bills”? Well, those days are gone and ZESA will now take a tougher stance.

The official ZETDC circular notifying defaulter of whats to come reads:

NOTICE OF POWER DISCONNECTION TO DEFAULTERS The ZETDC would like to advise all defaulting customers who are on the post-paid system to settle their electric bills without any further delay to avoid the inconvenience associated with power being disconnected. ZETDC also advises that it has intensified revenue collection efforts in order to recover the $1.2 billion debt that is locked in defaulting customers to enable the power utility to enhance service delivery…

Whilst the warning might be sincere, I doubt that defaulters will be incentivised to pay what they owe when they don’t have power for 16-18 hours a day. Maybe the debt collection strategy coupled with disconnections will work but considering that it 6 more hours without power per day, there might be some who are just fine with the disconnection since paying customers aren’t in a much better situation right now.