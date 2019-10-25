Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE quarter-final draw for the inaugural Zifa Southern Region Division Two knock-out competition was held in the city yesterday with a number of interesting fixtures billed for Sunday.

Zifa Bulawayo Province acting chairman Allan “Ripper” Mpofu said the tournament will give clubs something exciting to fight for besides the promotion race.

The pick of the fixtures will be a battle between Chicken Inn and Bantu Leopards at Desert Stadium in Njube. In another potentially explosive encounter, Lobengula Stars will host FMSA Umguza.

Winners of the tournament will walk away with $4 000, while the finalists will get $2 000 and $1 000 for losing semi-finalists.

All cup matches will be played on Sundays to ensure the league programme is not disrupted, as league matches will be played on Saturday. The final of the tournament will be the last match of the season.

Fixtures

Nabals vs Bhekeni, Lobengula Star vs FMSA Umguza, Chicken Inn vs The Bantu, Sabona Mzilikazi vs Quality Foods