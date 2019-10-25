Business Reporter

ECOSURE has launched a transport service meant to give its policy holders the convenience of access to free transport during bereavement.

The new package will be offered by EcoSure in partnership with Vaya, and will be known as the EcoSure Vaya Add On package. Announcing the launch in Harare on Wednesday, Cassava Smartech chief executive officer, Mr Eddie Chibi, said the new package was aimed at easing the burden of transport for policy holders in times of loss.

“In times of bereavement, one needs transport to run around and plan the funeral programme. And vehicles such as buses are also required to ferry mourners. We are introducing affordable transport packages that will ease this burden for our clients,” he said.

Mr Chibi said the service would be available to all EcoSure policy holders who sign up to it, with the premiums conveniently deducted monthly via EcoCash.

“EcoSure will leverage Vaya, our group logistics arm, which already has over 20 000 vehicles at its disposal,” he said.

Econet Life general manager, Mr Godwin Mashiri, said an EcoSure policy holder can register for any one of three packages namely, EcoSure Vaya Runner, which gives access to a Vaya vehicle and driver to do funeral errands, EcoSure Vaya Local, which gives access to a 65-seater bus to ferry mourners for distances of up to 120km and the EcoSure Vaya Ekhaya, which gives access to a 65-seater bus that transports mourners to any destination in Zimbabwe. EcoSure has an extensive client base having established itself as the ‘insurance inclusion’ champion.

“The product has managed to harness the power of technology allowing Zimbabweans across the economic divide to get affordable insurance cover on their phones,” Mr Mashiri said.

EcoSure and Vaya are part of Cassava Smartech, the diversified technology and fintech company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. Cassava Smartech is a member of the Econet Group.