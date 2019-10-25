Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

EIGHT years after last setting foot in the boxing ring, former Pan-African heavyweight champion Thamsanqa Dube is set to trade leather with Uganda’s Shafik Kiwanuka in a continental title bout.

Dube, who goes by the name “Baby Elephant” in the ring, last fought in June 2011 when he was floored by Flo Simba in a non-title contest.

The Zimbabwean pugilist will battle for the vacant World Boxing Federation Africa heavyweight title with Kiwanuka on November 29 in Uganda.

Jarmaine Chapfiwa from True Ndachi Boxing Promotions said Dube has been given a lifeline to relaunch his career.

“Thamu has been training hard over the last months and everything is set for the fight against Shafik Kiwanuka. He (Dube) is focused on getting his career back on track,” said Chapfiwa.

The Bulawayo-based boxer won the Pan-African heavyweight title in 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa when he beat Jack Els in the eighth round.

According to boxrec.com, Dube has 15 career fights, winning an incredible 12 matches, losing three to Simba and to Zambian boxers Francis Zulu and Joseph Chingangu.

Kiwanuka, nicknamed Killing Machine, turned to professional boxing at the beginning of the year and has fought twice, which he won, heading into the Dube bout.

Kiwanuka told Ugandan media that he is ready to floor Dube.

“I can’t wait to beat this guy and scoop the African title. All I know is he has 12 wins, 7 KOs and 3 losses. But that doesn’t bother me. The Killing Machine is always ready. My swords kill,” Kiwanuka said. – @ZililoR