Nomvelo Siziba, Chronicle Reporter

A 52-year-old man from Monde just outside Victoria Falls has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after he used a log to assault his wife, fracturing her arm in the process.

The court was told that Bhekinkosi Bhebhe and Ms Susan Ncube aged 43 had a misunderstanding which degenerated into a physical fight after the woman inquired about some money that he had used.

Bhebhe got angry and picked up a log which he used to hit Ms Ncube on the left arm and her arm was fractured.

Ms Ncube escaped through a window to avoid further attacks and went to report her husband to the police.

He pleaded guilty to physical abuse when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje yesterday.

In mitigation, Bhebhe pleaded to be given an option of doing community service so that he can take care of his family and livestock.

“Your worship may I be given an option of doing community service because if I go to jail there will be no one to look after my injured wife and livestock,” said Bhebhe.

The magistrate said he deserved a custodial sentence because of the injury he inflicted on his wife.

Bhebhe was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

He will spend an effective eight months behind bars after the magistrate suspended four months on condition of good behaviour.

For the state, Ms Sithabile Daka said Bhebhe and Ms Ncube had an argument which degenerated into a fight over money.

“On the 21st of October 2019 at 7PM, Bhebhe and his wife had a misunderstanding over money. During the argument the accused picked a log and hit his wife once on the left hand and on her back,” said Ms Daka.

Ms Ncube did not attend court as she was said to be still receiving treatment. — @nomvelosiziba