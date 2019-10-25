Mejury Magaya/ Courtney Matende, Midlands Reporters

A SIX-year-old boy was found dead near Lot 4 suburb in Zvishavane after he was reported missing after he left for school in the morning but did not return home.

It is suspected that the child could have been kidnapped on his way to school and killed before the body was dumped in a nearby bush in Lot 4 high density suburb.

It is understood that the Grade One pupil, Elohim Ziwanza of Izaya Park left home at around 6.30AM to go to Makwasha Primary School but did not return home.

The boy’s mother searched for him with the help of relatives and school authorities but their efforts were in vain.

She then went to report him as missing at the local police station.

Police Officer Commanding Zvishavane District Chief Superintendent Albert Ncube confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday.

“Yes l can confirm that a child who had earlier been reported missing was found dead near Lot 4 suburb in Zvishavane.

“Investigations are still in progress to establish what transpired.

“Elohim a Grade One pupil at Makwasha Primary School is now deceased and his mother had appealed to members of the public to come forward with information that may help but unfortunately the boy was found dead.

“His mother said her son left home around 6.30AM for Makwasha Primary and never returned home.”

Authorities at the school are said to have told the mother that the boy did not attend school on the day he was reported missing.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of this young child. This is a loss no parent should bear,” said a senior teacher at the school.