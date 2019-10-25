Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THREE students from Joshua Nkomo Polytechnic have been arrested for allegedly stealing property from the institution.

Mercy Chineka (21), Martha Goremusandu (22) and Macmillan Maseko (23), all of Spitzkop suburb in Gwanda, were allegedly found in possession of mattresses, desks and chairs at their places of residence following a tip off from members of the public.

They have been summoned to appear at the Gwanda Magistrate’s Court on November 14.

According to the State, Maseko was found in possession of two mattresses, a brown desk and a brown chair all valued at $2 245. Chineka was in possession of a desk and a chair all valued at $845 while Goremusandu was found in possession of two mattresses, a desk and three chairs all valued at $3 580.

Goremusandu was apprehended first and implicated Maseko and Chineka.

“On 8 October at around 8AM, Mr Prince Ndlovu, who is employed as a security guard at Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic, received a tip off that Goremusandu had college property at her residential place in Spitzkop suburb which she had stolen from the college.

“Mr Ndlovu reported the matter to the police who attended the scene. Two police officers in the company of Mr Ndlovu collected Goremusandu from the college and proceeded with her to her residential place where they found two mattresses, one desk and three chairs. Goremusandu revealed to the cops that Maseko and Chineka also had college property at their residencies,” read the State facts.

The cops also went to Maseko and Chineka’s homes where they recovered college property leading to the arrest of the three students. — @DubeMatutu