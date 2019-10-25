Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

The executive director of Raven Trading Mugove Abel Chakamanga (35) has been jailed for an effective two years after being found guilty of two counts of theft of trust property involving US$91 000.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was convicted after a full trial.

Harare magistrate Mr Solomon Muchina sentenced Chakamanga to five years in jail before suspending one year on condition of good behaviour.

Another two years were suspended on condition that he restitutes US$88 430 on or before October 31.

Facts were that sometime in 2016 Abdullah Mahomed (52) sold his house in Mount Pleasant, Harare, to Safeguard Security for US$180 000.

The court heard that the money was transferred to Sinyoro and Partners Trust Account.

Sinyoro and Partners then deducted their interest and gave Mahomed the balance of US$157 850.

The court heard that Mahomed met Chakamanga and they agreed that the latter would provide hard cash to the former.

It was further stated that Mahomed transferred US$66 000 into Chakamanga’s account. The court heard that Chakamanga withdrew the US$66 000 and handed it over to the complainant as agreed and he was paid a commission of US$6 000.

It was revealed that on March 3, 2018 Mahomed transferred US$92 000 into Chakamanga’s account and they agreed that the latter would withdrew the money in batches of US$10 000 per week.

The court heard that on different dates and during the same month Chakamanga made different personal payments from his account and did not hand over the money to Mahomed as per agreement.